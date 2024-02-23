Strict Ban on Alcohol Sales This Sunday, Police Confirm

Windhoek, Namibia- Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the Police Spokesperson, announced a strict prohibition on the sale of alcohol this coming Sunday. In a move aimed at ensuring public order, all liquor outlets across the country are mandated to keep their doors closed throughout the day.

The directive comes as part of broader measures to maintain decorum and public safety during a significant national period. While the establishments are allowed to operate on Saturday, they are reminded to adhere strictly to the stipulations of their liquor licenses.- Namibia Daily News