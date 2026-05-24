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Home NationalCurrent Affairs Iran’s IRGC says 33 more ships cross Hormuz Strait in past 24 hrs in coordination with its navy
Iran’s IRGC says 33 more ships cross Hormuz Strait in past 24 hrs in coordination with its navy
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Iran’s IRGC says 33 more ships cross Hormuz Strait in past 24 hrs in coordination with its navy

May 24, 2026

TEHRAN, May 24 — The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said 33 vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz within the past 24 hours in coordination with and after obtaining permission from its forces.

It made the announcement in a statement published by the IRGC’s official news outlet, Sepah News, saying the vessels included oil tankers and commercial and container ships, and that they crossed the strait while their security was ensured by its forces.

The IRGC’s Navy added that it is exercising smart control over the Strait of Hormuz with strength in the aftermath of the insecurity caused in the waterway following U.S. “aggression” against Iran.

According to the IRGC’s Navy, a total of 117 vessels had crossed the strait between Tuesday and Saturday. It has stressed that vessels’ passage through the strait must be coordinated with and approved by its forces.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait beginning Feb. 28, when it barred safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on the strait, preventing ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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