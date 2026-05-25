South Africa marks Africa Day amid renewed concerns over xenophobia

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 — South Africa on Monday marked Africa Day amid renewed concerns over xenophobia, as the government called for African unity and condemned violence against foreign nationals.

Speaking at celebrations held at Moruleng Stadium in North West Province, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie rejected the claims that South Africa is xenophobic, while acknowledging growing public frustration over illegal immigration.

The event took place as tensions over the treatment of foreign nationals continued to attract attention across the continent.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola on Saturday reiterated the government’s opposition to attacks against migrants, saying the government remained firmly opposed to any attacks targeting foreign nationals.

He commented on the Southern African Development Community Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, noting that he had been engaging with several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and Malawi, to address concerns over the safety of their citizens.

The minister acknowledged that South Africa faces challenges related to illegal migration and undocumented foreign nationals, stressing that immigration laws should only be enforced by authorized law enforcement agencies.

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki warned that rising anti-immigrant sentiment threatens both the country’s constitutional values and broader African unity.

Speaking ahead of Africa Day, Mbeki said economic hardship and unemployment should not be used to scapegoat migrants, calling on political leaders, civil society organizations, and communities to reject divisive rhetoric and work together to address migration and economic challenges peacefully.

Safety concerns also affected diplomatic participation in this year’s Africa Day celebrations. According to local media, Andre Nzapayeke, ambassador of the Central African Republic and dean of the African ambassadorial corps, said some African ambassadors collectively decided not to attend the event due to security concerns.

He said that with large crowds expected at the event, diplomats could not confidently guarantee the safety of African migrants attending the celebrations.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa Benjamin Quashie said that tensions surrounding undocumented migration could damage South Africa’s relationship with other African nations.

In late April, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned xenophobia and vigilantism during Freedom Day commemorations, stressing that concerns about undocumented migration should never lead to prejudice against fellow Africans.

Over the past two decades, South Africa has faced repeated outbreaks of xenophobic violence, with foreign nationals often blamed for unemployment, crime, and pressure on public services.

Major attacks in 2008, 2015, and 2019 resulted in dozens of deaths and displaced thousands of migrants from across the continent. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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