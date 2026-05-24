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34 Tibetan Buddhists awarded special doctorates in Beijing
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34 Tibetan Buddhists awarded special doctorates in Beijing

May 24, 2026

BEIJING, May 24– A total of 34 Tibetan Buddhists were awarded “Tho Ram Pa” degrees, a prestigious academic title equivalent to a doctorate in Tibetan Buddhism, at the High-level Tibetan Buddhism College of China in Beijing on Saturday.

The scholars belong to the Gelug, Sakya, and Jonang sects of Tibetan Buddhism.

Before receiving their degrees, they were subjected to a rigorous process that included qualification review, examinations, thesis defense, and assessment, according to relevant regulations.

Jamyang Losang Jigme Tubdain Qoigyi Nyima, a living Buddha and the president of the college, presented the monks with their degrees.

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po met with the scholars after the degree conferral ceremony. Since the launch of a new system of academic titles for Tibetan Buddhism scholars in 2004, a total of 433 monks have received “Tho Ram Pa” degrees from the High-level Tibetan Buddhism College of China.

These recipients are distributed across major monasteries in Xizang as well as Tibetan-inhabited prefectures and counties in Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, and Qinghai, covering all sects of Tibetan Buddhism. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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