ROSATOM has obtained the construction permit for the Kuzminskaya wind farm in the Stavropol Krai

WindSGC JSC (part of Rosatom’s wind power division NovaWind) obtained the permit from the administration of the Kochubeevsky municipal district of the Stavropol Krai for the construction of the Kuzminskaya wind farm with a total capacity of 160 MW in the territory of Kochubeyevskiy urban district, the Stavropol Krai.

The permit was preceded by a positive opinion of design document expert examination and site investigation in respect of the wind farm construction that includes 64 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.5 MW each.

Successful expert examination confirms that the design documents for construction facilities comply with the site investigation results and the requirements specified in all technical regulations, in particular environmental, sanitary, epidemiological, fire safety requirements, regulatory and technical documentation and the Urban Development Code of the Russian Federation.

The Stavropol Krai is a key region for the projects implemented by NovaWind JSC. To date, four wind farms have already been put into operation in the region: the Kochubeyevskaya wind farm (210 MW), the Karmalinovskaya wind farm (60 MW), the Bondarevskaya wind farm (120 MW) and the Medvezhenskaya wind farm (60 MW).

NovaWind is Rosatom’s division consolidating efforts of the Russian nuclear corporation in the energy generation advanced segments and technological platforms. The company was established in September 2017 to accumulate Rosatom’s competencies in wind power generation, from design and construction to mechanical engineering and operation of wind farms. As of today, NovaWind has commissioned 720 MW of electricity. Until 2027, Rosatom will put into operation wind farms with a total capacity of 1.7 GW.

