Namibia calls for greater resource use, cooperation to advance AU Agenda 2063

WINDHOEK, May 25 — Namibia on Monday called on African countries to better harness their own resources and strengthen cooperation to address development challenges and advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063, as the country joined the rest of the continent in commemorating Africa Day.

The appeal was made during celebrations marking the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day in Windhoek.

Diplomats, government officials, and members of the public gathered for cultural performances, exhibitions, and culinary showcases representing different parts of the continent.

In a keynote address delivered on her behalf by Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Africa had made steady progress since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity in 1963.

“The Africa of 1963 is not the Africa of 2063.

We are gradually and steadily regaining our continental economic sovereignty,” she said. Ashipala-Musavyi said African countries must work together to address common challenges, unlock the continent’s potential, and accelerate structural transformation in line with Agenda 2063.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme of the 2026 African Union Summit, “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Ashipala-Musavyi noted that the initiative seeks to accelerate access to safe and sustainable water and sanitation services for African communities while supporting the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

Africa Day, observed annually on May 25, commemorates the founding of the Organization of African Unity, the precursor to the African Union, in 1963 and celebrates the continent’s unity, liberation, and development aspirations.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 82