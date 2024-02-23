Trending Now
Son of Anti-Corruption Commission Director Sentenced for Rape
Crime

Son of Anti-Corruption Commission Director Sentenced for Rape

February 23, 2024
By Lylie Happiness
Kandjemuni Kamuiiri Dennis Noa, a medical intern and son of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Paulus Noa, has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment. The sentencing took place at the Katutura Magistrate Court today, following his conviction for the rape of an 18-year-old male patient at Katutura Hospital. The incident involved the victim, who was unconscious and receiving treatment for head injuries from a car accident, and has since passed away. The court highlighted the gravity of the crime, emphasizing that Noa exploited his position of authority and the victim’s vulnerable state.
