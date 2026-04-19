Poultry farm worth 1.2 mln USD established in N. Afghanistan

KABUL, April 19– A poultry farm costing 1.2 million U.S. dollars has been established in northern Afghanistan’s Balkh province, reported the official news agency Bakhtar on Sunday.

Covering 6 acres of land outside the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif, the poultry farm has created job opportunities for 30 people, the media outlet said, adding that the government would encourage the private sector to invest and create job opportunities for more people.

Aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the poultry field, Bakhtar added that the Afghan government would continue to support the private sector and call upon domestic and foreign companies to invest in Afghanistan and thus help to rebuild the post-war country.

Although the media outlet did not provide more details, the post-war Afghanistan, according to officials, is near to achieving self-reliance in the field of poultry and fish products. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 48