U.S. California diesel prices hit record high

LOS ANGELES, March 25 — Diesel prices in the U.S. state of California have risen to a record high, according to the latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average price of diesel in California reached 7.018 U.S. dollars per gallon on Tuesday, the highest level recorded in AAA’s database. By comparison, the current U.S. national average price for diesel is about 5.345 dollars per gallon.

U.S. media reports attributed the rising diesel prices to reduced oil-refining capacity and disruptions in global energy shipments amid the war in Iran.

California has lost two refineries since October 2025, eliminating roughly 20 percent of its refining capacity.

The increase in diesel prices is driving up transportation costs, with potential ripple effects on food, building materials and retail goods shipped by diesel-powered trucks, reports said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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