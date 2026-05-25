Xi calls on China, Serbia to advance wide-ranging cooperation

BEIJING, May 25 — China and Serbia should better align development strategies, implement the mid-term action plan for Belt and Road cooperation, and advance cooperation in transport and energy infrastructure among others, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a state visit to China.

Against the backdrop of a new scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, the two sides should expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green energy and advanced manufacturing to foster new growth drivers, he said.

Xi also called on both countries to leverage visa exemption policies, the free trade agreement and direct flights to expand all-round cooperation in culture, education, sports, tourism and sub-national exchanges. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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