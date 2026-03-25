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Afghan police dismantle theft ring, seize weapons, stolen goods
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Afghan police dismantle theft ring, seize weapons, stolen goods

March 25, 2026

KABUL, March 25 — Afghan police have dismantled a robbery network and arrested five of its members in the capital Kabul, seizing rifles and stolen property, the city’s police headquarters said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the headquarters, the arrested individuals were involved in armed robberies and thefts across various parts of Kabul.

They were apprehended during a series of operations launched on the outskirts of Police District 9.

Authorities recovered two Kalashnikov assault rifles, 80,000 U.S. dollars in stolen cash, and a range of other stolen items from the suspects.

The Afghan government has reiterated its commitment to stepping up efforts against crime, disarming illegal armed individuals, and dismantling drug networks in order to restore peace and stability across the war-torn country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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