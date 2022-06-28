Nampost advances to new technologies

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 28- Many people might view Nampost as the bank for pensioners, however with the advanced pace that Nampost is currently operating at, many might want to change that narrative.

Nampost has developed over time and is a post office with financial services with a variety of products with a variety of options to choose from. So its management has been trying to penetrate and shift people from the old system to a new perspective.

The Namibia Post Ltd (NamPost) is Namibia’s national postal operator which provides social cohesion by connecting businesses and communities through affordable financial, mail, courier and retail services.

Nampost was established in 1992 with 92 post offices. It has now branched out to over 133 post offices all over Namibia’s vast country and serves a population of over 2.5 million people. With over 250 000 cards in the system and not just from pensioners alone.

Nampost contributes to the Harambee Prosperity Plan ll through its commitment to social and financial inclusion. Their post office infrastructure reaches those who might not have access to basic financial services.

The savings bank serves individual retail customers with its transactional Visa SmartCard and offers insurance through its joint venture with Hollard.

There’s an evident behavioural shift away from physical towards digital touch points.

In August 2019, the minister of information and communication technology, Stanley Simataa, launched three new NamPost SmartCards in Windhoek for young and old people: the Transactional SmartCard, Business SmartCard, and the Power of Attorney SmartCard.

In 2021, 77% of savings bank smartcard customers were brought on board the Visa Smartcard.

Visa SmartCard holders have access to affordable payment services on the back of secure saving services and individuals are allowed to use their Visa Cards to swipe in any store.

With the new advancement, individuals can use their SmartCard to pay for any service or product at any retail outlet countrywide. They will also be able to transfer money from one card to another and pay any accounts at any bank. The SmartCard is simply the best way for individuals to carry money with them in and around Namibia.

“We would like people to see Nampost as an avenue where they can pack their money. As we are no more a bank for old people, but a progressive brand, for the Namibian people – for everyone,” said Nampost’s marketing and corporate communication manager, Gladwin Groenewaldt, at a media event in Swakopmund on Friday. – Namibia Daily News