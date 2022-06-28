Two injured in road accident at Etunda

Trending Now
Community

June 28, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 28 – A case of reckless and/or negligent driving is being investigated by police in Oshikoto after an unlicensed driver lost control of his vehicle.

The incident occurred at Etunda No1 village in the Okankolo area on Monday afternoon.

According to police commander Armas Shivute, the 32-year-old male driver is yet to be arrested.

His passenger, Saima Shikongo (26), was injured in the accident.

“It is alleged that the driver of a seven-seater with Ondangwa registration was driving from Uutala location to Okankolo location carrying one passenger and then lost control over the motor vehicle,” he said.

Shivute stated that the motor vehicle overturned, causing severe injuries to the occupants.

He added that Shikongo sustained head injuries, while the driver had no visible injuries but was unconscious.

Shivute said that both victims were treated at the Okankolo health centre before being transferred to the Onandjokwe State Hospital for further treatment. – Namibia Daily News

