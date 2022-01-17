GIPF now accepts Electronic Funeral Claims

WINDHOEK, JAN 17 – Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) on Monday announced to its members that it would now accept completed funeral claims submitted electronically via email. “Funeral claims submitted electronically are acknowledged and processed in the shortest time possible, thereby eliminating the need for the claimant to come physically

to the GIPF office,” read a statement written by Hilkka Mbako, Manager: Client Services.

These claims can either be submitted by a Human Resource practitioner from a GIPF participating employer or the applicable claimant. Additionally, GIPF requests each claimant to kindly submit the funeral claim with original certified supporting documents such as the death certificate, identity document of the deceased member and claimant, marriage certificate (if married) and proof of banking particulars of the claimant.

However, “if the deceased was not married (single member), declarations of oath from two independent family members stating their relationship to the deceased and at the same time giving permission to a claimant to claim the funeral

benefit within a period of 10 working days.”

The above-mentioned amendment to funeral claims is inspired by the Fund’s Vision of being a leading and model Pension Fund globally and by living its service excellence value of delivering the Right, Fast, and Humane quality service to all its stakeholders in an innovative, professional, and respectful manner.

Funeral benefit claims can be submitted at any of the following email addresses:

Windhoek funeralclaims@gipf.com.na

Ondangwa ondangwafunerals@gipf.com.na

Oshakati oshakatifunerals@gipf.com.na

Outapi outapifunerals@gipf.com.na

Eenhana eenhanafunerals@gipf.com.na

Katima Mulilo katimamulilofunerals@gipf.com.na

Gobabis gobabisfunerals@gipf.com.na

Rundu rundufunerals@gipf.com.na

Otjiwarongo otjiwarongofunerals@gipf.com.na

Keetmanshoop keetmanshoopfunerals@gipf.com.na

Swakopmund swakopmundfunerals@gipf.com.na

Written by:

Hilkka Mbako