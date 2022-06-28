Namibia calls on African youth to register for upcoming Pan-African tourism summit

WINDHOEK, June 28 — Namibia as the host of the 4th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge 2022 has called on African youth to register for the event scheduled for July 27-29 in the capital city Windhoek.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, the event is the only pan-African youth and start-up tourism summit on the continent and will host 500 physical and over 1,000 virtual attendees.

“This is an exclusive platform being provided to the innovative African youth in travel and tourism looking for funding, partnership, and mentorship opportunities to present their project to the global marketplace to find the required support for their program,” the statement said.

Interested individuals and professionals should register for free to attend the conference at www.youthtourismsummit.com, the statement said.

The summit is open to interested youth, start-ups, and professionals in the tourism, travel, hospitality, aviation, academia, technology sectors, and all related industries to connect, engage, learn, innovate and grow, the statement said. (Xinhua)