Key Stakeholders Assemble in Windhoek for ICT Consultation

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — Windhoek played host to a significant ICT consultative meeting organized by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT). This event provided a pivotal platform for the Government and the ICT sector to engage in discussions concerning key ICT programs, projects, and initiatives.

During the meeting, Dr. Audrin Mathe, the Executive Director of MICT, shed light on the ongoing formulation of policies and laws by the government. These endeavours are aimed at fostering a favourable environment for the growth and development of the ICT sector. Dr. Mathe also extended an invitation to the ICT industry, encouraging active collaboration with the government and contributions to the formulation of National Development Plan Six.

The consultative meeting drew the participation of approximately 50 individuals, representing a significant gathering of key stakeholders in the ICT landscape.