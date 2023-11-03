Trending Now
Home NationalTechnology Key Stakeholders Assemble in Windhoek for ICT Consultation
Key Stakeholders Assemble in Windhoek for ICT Consultation
Technology

Key Stakeholders Assemble in Windhoek for ICT Consultation

November 3, 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — Windhoek played host to a significant ICT consultative meeting organized by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT). This event provided a pivotal platform for the Government and the ICT sector to engage in discussions concerning key ICT programs, projects, and initiatives.

During the meeting, Dr. Audrin Mathe, the Executive Director of MICT, shed light on the ongoing formulation of policies and laws by the government. These endeavours are aimed at fostering a favourable environment for the growth and development of the ICT sector. Dr. Mathe also extended an invitation to the ICT industry, encouraging active collaboration with the government and contributions to the formulation of National Development Plan Six.

The consultative meeting drew the participation of approximately 50 individuals, representing a significant gathering of key stakeholders in the ICT landscape.

Post Views: 129
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

GIPF now accepts Electronic Funeral Claims

January 17, 2022

MTC SIM card registration starts

July 5, 2022

The Growing Threat of Cybercrime and the Need...

July 27, 2023

Namibia steps up measures to strengthen cyber security

June 29, 2022

Integration of ICT as a subject in primary...

August 29, 2022

Augmenting Human Potential: The Role of AI in...

May 8, 2023

Telecom Namibia plans to invest 155 mln USD...

July 19, 2022

Namibia’s Ministry of Home Affairs Launches Online Application...

March 16, 2023

Key Sponsors Rally Behind Namibia’s ICT Advancement at...

September 21, 2023

Namibia launches project to facilitate creation of innovative,...

January 27, 2023