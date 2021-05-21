NAMIBIANS PAULA & MAYA TO BE REUNITED WITH FAMILY AT HOSEA KUTAKO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.
WINDHOEK, May 21 -For two months, Namibian infants Paula and
Maya Delgado-Lühl, have been separated from their family and remain de facto stateless- based
on their parents status as a same-sex couple. After a new court application was filed to compel
the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety & Security to act in the Best Interest of the
Child, the Ministry reversed course and issued travel documents- but not citizenship- to reunite
the family.
It is against this backdrop of our pursuit of justice before the law, that we invite members of the
public and media to welcome Paula and Maya to their homeland- the Republic of Namibia. This
may be a celebration of our fundamental human right to “Found A Family” [Article 14].
However, our fight for equality-which our liberators enshrined in our Constitution- continues.
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info