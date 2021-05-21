NAMIBIANS PAULA & MAYA TO BE REUNITED WITH FAMILY AT HOSEA KUTAKO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

WINDHOEK, May 21 -For two months, Namibian infants Paula and

Maya Delgado-Lühl, have been separated from their family and remain de facto stateless- based

on their parents status as a same-sex couple. After a new court application was filed to compel

the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety & Security to act in the Best Interest of the

Child, the Ministry reversed course and issued travel documents- but not citizenship- to reunite

the family.

It is against this backdrop of our pursuit of justice before the law, that we invite members of the

public and media to welcome Paula and Maya to their homeland- the Republic of Namibia. This

may be a celebration of our fundamental human right to “Found A Family” [Article 14].

However, our fight for equality-which our liberators enshrined in our Constitution- continues.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info