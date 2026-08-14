South African top court blocks Shell’s offshore exploration along Wild Coast

CAPE TOWN, Aug. 14– South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Friday ruled against oil company Shell’s offshore exploration plans along the country’s Wild Coast, ending a five-year legal battle.

Local media reported that in 2024, several activist organizations filed an appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that would pave the way for Shell and its local partner Impact Africa to conduct seismic testing along the rugged and pristine coastline of the Eastern Cape province.

The Constitutional Court ruled that a previous order by the Supreme Court of Appeal would be set aside. According to the Legal Resources Center, the Makhanda High Court in Eastern Cape and the Supreme Court of Appeal had previously found that the right was unlawfully granted.

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal later permitted Shell to apply for renewal, subject to a further public participation process.

The organizations, representing Wild Coast communities, have long argued that the environmental assessments were flawed and that there was inadequate consultation with affected communities about the potential impact of seismic testing on local communities and the environment. They subsequently challenged the Supreme Court of Appeal’s order. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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