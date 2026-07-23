Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica DR Congo certifies first-ever lithium export
DR Congo certifies first-ever lithium export
Africa

DR Congo certifies first-ever lithium export

July 23, 2026

KINSHASA, July 23 — The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has certified its first-ever lithium export, marking a milestone in the country’s efforts to diversify its mining sector, according to the national mineral certification authority.

The Center for Expertise, Evaluation, and Certification of Mineral Substances said on Wednesday that it had mobilized personnel, as well as technical and logistical resources, to inspect and certify the shipment in accordance with national regulations and international trade requirements.

The inaugural shipment of lithium products, produced by Manono Lithium SAS, a joint venture between China’s Zijin Mining and the DRC state-owned mining company COMINIERE, departed through the port of Kalemie in the southeastern province of Tanganyika.

The Manono lithium mine is one of the world’s largest undeveloped, high-grade, lithium-rich LCT (lithium, cesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits. In October 2023, Zijin Mining was invited to cooperate with COMINIERE on the exploration and development of the northeastern greenfield section of the Manono lithium deposit.

The Manono northeast lithium project is designed with an annual mining and processing capacity of five million tonnes, producing approximately one million tonnes of spodumene concentrate per year. Lithium is a critical raw material used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 103
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenyan authorities arrest 7 prison wardens over escape...

November 17, 2021

November 16, 2020

Zimbabwe stops negotiations with U.S. on health funding...

February 26, 2026

COVID-19 causes backslide in childhood disease inoculations: UN...

July 16, 2021

Rwanda and France to “relate much better:” Kagame

May 28, 2021

Only 13 survive after boat carrying 74 migrants...

September 18, 2025

Comoros president receives injection of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

April 10, 2021

African leaders urged to ratify protocol on protecting...

January 31, 2018

Southern African leaders meet in Namibia to tackle...

June 26, 2025

Timely vaccine arrivals in Africa show China honoring...

February 25, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.