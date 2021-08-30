South African police arrest 18 suspects for inciting violence

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 30 — South African police said they have arrested 18 suspects for inciting violence related to the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with two of them appeared in court on Monday.

“Thus far, about 18 suspects have been arrested by the police and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). Some have already appeared in various courts in Gauteng, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal with others having been granted bail and others remanded in custody,” said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

She said 36-year-old Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi created a twitter account under the handle “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” with almost 60,000 followers where she incited people to commit crimes.

“Majozi is alleged to have incited public violence in the content she circulated on her social media accounts which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The case was postponed to October 18, 2021,” Mogale said.

Another 35-year-old suspect appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. The court session was held in camera and his name cannot be divulged before the identification parade is conducted. (Xinhua)