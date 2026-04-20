South Africa’s ruling party starts preparations for local gov’t elections

JOHANNESBURG, April 20– South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has begun preparations for the 2026 local government elections, as the South African Communist Party (SACP) has decided to contest independently.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula made the remarks on Monday in Johannesburg while briefing the media on the party’s local government action plan. He said the SACP had decided to contest the elections without its coalition partners.

“We have started preparing, we have started the selection of mayors and councilors. We want to choose the best candidates,” Mbalula said, adding that candidates would be assessed through vetting and interviews conducted by the party’s top leadership.

Mbalula said he would next week write to members who hold dual membership in both the ANC and the SACP, giving them 10 days to indicate under which party they intend to stand in the elections.

“The SACP is not expelled from the ANC, dual membership will remain, but there will be no dual contesting of elections. No members will contest for both the ANC and the SACP,” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC will officially launch its local government election campaign in July 2026. In August 2025, the Independent Electoral Commission announced that South Africa’s local government elections will be held between Nov. 2, 2026, and the end of January 2027. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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