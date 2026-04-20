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South Africa’s ruling party starts preparations for local gov’t elections
Deputy Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC) Nomvula Mokonyane (L), ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula (2nd L), ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe (C-L), ANC President and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C-R), ANC Deputy President and South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile (2nd R) and ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa (R) react during the partyís National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Birchwood Hotel in Borksburg, east of Johannesburg on June 6, 2024. South Africa's ruling ANC party was holding internal talks on Thursday to decide how to form a government, after it failed to win an outright majority in last week's general election. President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress won only 40 percent of the vote -- its lowest score ever -- and for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 needs the backing of other parties. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
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South Africa’s ruling party starts preparations for local gov’t elections

April 20, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, April 20– South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has begun preparations for the 2026 local government elections, as the South African Communist Party (SACP) has decided to contest independently.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula made the remarks on Monday in Johannesburg while briefing the media on the party’s local government action plan. He said the SACP had decided to contest the elections without its coalition partners.

“We have started preparing, we have started the selection of mayors and councilors. We want to choose the best candidates,” Mbalula said, adding that candidates would be assessed through vetting and interviews conducted by the party’s top leadership.

Mbalula said he would next week write to members who hold dual membership in both the ANC and the SACP, giving them 10 days to indicate under which party they intend to stand in the elections.

“The SACP is not expelled from the ANC, dual membership will remain, but there will be no dual contesting of elections. No members will contest for both the ANC and the SACP,” he said.

Mbalula said the ANC will officially launch its local government election campaign in July 2026. In August 2025, the Independent Electoral Commission announced that South Africa’s local government elections will be held between Nov. 2, 2026, and the end of January 2027. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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