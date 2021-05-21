SWAPO Party to convene a central Committee meeting over the weekend.

Windhoek,May 21 – – The SWAPO Party will convene its Central Committee meeting for the first quarter of the year over the weekend on Saturday 22 May 2021.

As the highest organ of authority between two congresses,the Central Committee generally deliberates on the state and future of the SWAPO

Party, in addition to adopting and amending resolutions, decisions and

recommendations from the Political Bureau and or its Wings.

His Excellency, Dr Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, President of the SWAPO Party and Chairperson of the Central Committee, will officially open the meeting tomorrow Saturday, 22 May 2021 at 09h00.

The venue will be Caucus Room – C1, Parliament Building. Due to public interest the media are invited to cover the official opening session.

The adherence to COVID-19 protocols shall be observed and maintained.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info