S. African police arrest 158 undocumented migrants

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 — South African police arrested a total of 158 illegal migrants coming from Lesotho into the country, said the police on Monday.

The police said they mounted a roadblock with the South African National Defense Force at the R702/ R26 crossing, which is an unguarded part of the border in the Wepener area, the southern part of the Free State.

At Sunday midnight, a convoy of 13 Toyota Quantums, a grey Toyota Regius, red Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 523i approached the roadblock, and the first Toyota Quantum disobeyed instructions to stop and shot at the police.

“Eventually all vehicles were stopped and searched, and 158 passengers were found to be travelling into the Republic of South Africa without proper documents allowing them to be in the country. Two firearms with a magazine loaded with rounds were found hidden inside the BMW sedan,” said Motantsi Makhele, Free State provincial police spokesperson.

One person was slightly injured during the shootout between the police and the minibus occupants and was taken for treatment at the hospital in Bloemfontein.

The Free State Provincial Commissioner Baile Motswenyane welcomed the arrest.

“We commend joint efforts by the police and South African National Defence Force, in making sure that they stop this lawlessness which was about to take place. As law enforcement agencies, we will never allow a situation where people want to do as they like and not obey our laws,” she said. (Xinhua)

