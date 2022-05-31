Namibian sprinters ruled out of African Athletics Championships

WINDHOEK, May 31 — Injuries have shattered Namibian sprinting sensations Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi’s hopes of competing at the upcoming African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius, according to coach Henk Botha.

While Botha has described their recovery as “promising”, the 19-year-old duo may not be in peak physical form when the championships commence on June 8.

Botha said although BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 Mboma was doing well, all priorities were placed on her competing at the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Olympic silver medalist Mboma set a national senior record of 11.15 seconds in the women’s 100m in the World Athletics Continental Tour in Bloemfontein, South Africa in March.



At the same event, compatriot Beatrice Masilingi finished second in 11.24 seconds.

However, their fortunes began to change when Masilingi limped off midway through the women’s 100m at the Gaborone International Meet in Botswana on April 30 with a hamstring problem.

In a devastating blow to Mboma, she suffered a tear in an upper thigh muscle in early May in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic continental tour meeting in Kenya.

Botha is hoping the two will be fit enough for the World Athletics Championships which take place from July 15 to 24, as well as the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua)

