Oshikuyu Combined School computers stolen from library on Sunday
Crime

May 31, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 31 – Police in Omusati are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone selling computer equipment stolen from the school library at Oshikuyu Combined School in Oshikuyu village in the Etayi constituency

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, at an unknown time on Sunday, suspects broke the door of the library, gained entrance and stole property.

The items stolen are monitors with serial numbers: 703NTZN6X429, 612NTAB37280, 703NTSU6Y270, 612NTDV4F906, three computer mouses, eight central processing units (CPUs), five wifi adaptors and a pair of pliers. The combined value of the stolen items is N$85 000.

Police want to be notified if any of this equipment is offered for sale as they are government computers.

The suspects are not known and nobody has been arrested yet. The investigation continues. – Namibia Daily News

 

