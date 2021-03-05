Nedbank National XCM Championships kicks off tomorrow.

Windhoek, Mar 5 –The Nedbank National XCM Championships will take place on Saturday, 06 March 2021 at the IJG trails in Kleine Kuppe.

The cycling event is sought after by avid mountain bike cyclists and supporters. The races will consist of the following categories; Elite, U/23, Sub Vet, Vet, Masters, Grand Masters, Junior Men, Junior Women, U/16 and U/14 boys. Its’ a race of endurance, skill and agility, which will again test competitors to their very limits. Elite and Vet cyclists will race in two loops which cover a total of 62km.

The Nedbank Namibia National XCM Championships is one of many mountain bike cycling events to be hosted by Nedbank this year. For more information on the race tomorrow please contact me via email or on my mobile number (0811598708).

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info