MTC Northern Boxing Championship part 1 a success.
Ongwediva, April May 2– MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing club yesterday
evening hosted the Northern Boxing Bonanza championship part 1 in the beautiful town of Ongwediva, oshana region.
Amateur boxers from all the five (5) northern invaded the Ongwediva youth complex for an exciting evening of boxing.
The evening event was the first of the three chapters of the MTC Northern Boxing championship.
The winners of part one champion will fight in the part 2 championship to be hosted in July 2021.
The MTC Kilimanjaro part 1 championship proudly sponsored by MTC saw the following boxer facing each other for a sport in the next round part 2 to bd hold in July 2021.
The winners in part 2 MTC Kilimanjaro championship will then contest in Part 3 thaf will see the whole 14 regions competing among eacher other in October inorder to select the final champions that will represent Namibia in the common wealth games, Olympics games or anywhere else in the world.
(48kg)
1. Tobias from Opuwo Vs Exan Udafaneni(KBC)
The Winner :Exam 1-2
2.Profilio from (TB) Vs Likas(CJBA)
The Winner :Profilio 2-1
(51kg)
3.Trofimus Johannes from KBC Vs Matheus Fredind from Opuwo
Winner:Trofimus by TKO
4.Shilongo Indongo from KBC vs Asino Shilongo OT
Winner:Indongo
5.Mikel Antonius KBC vs Uusiku Fillimon CJBA
Winner:red won, blue retired
(54kg)
6.Tobias Amas KBC vs Pius William CJBA
Winner:Pius 1-2
7.Aipanda Joseph OT vs Jackson Prince KBC
Winner :Taapopi
8. Amundjebo Taapopi (TB) vs Akawa Paulus (CJBA)
Winner:Taapopi opponent retired
Light Weight (57kg)
9.Nickoraus Nghihalulwa from TB vs David Johannes TB
Winner:Johannes opponents retired
10.Stefanus Fabianus KBC from vs Elias from Opowo
The Winner:Stephanus
11.Hasheekele Eliakim from KBC vs Thomas Thomas
Winner:Elias
60kg
12.Kemunini Abrosius KBC vs Sheetekela Risto KBC
Winner:Abrosius
13.Stephanus Paulus KBC vs Frela Johannes KBC
Winner:Frela
69kg
14. Paulus Ndemupanda from Opowo vs Shipahu Deocar TB
The winner:Deocar
15.Amon liyambo KBC vs Shekels Lineekela OM
Winner:
75kg-81kg
16.Jerobiam Thomas KBC vs petrus Shiixuleni KBC
Namibia daily news spoke to Bernhard Joseph for his opinion on the part 1 of the championship. He said “part 1 Northern Boxing championship was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as few boxers had the chance to train.
Robert Maseka
mrobert@namibiadailynews.info