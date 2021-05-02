MTC Northern Boxing Championship part 1 a success.

Ongwediva, April May 2– MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing club yesterday

evening hosted the Northern Boxing Bonanza championship part 1 in the beautiful town of Ongwediva, oshana region.

Amateur boxers from all the five (5) northern invaded the Ongwediva youth complex for an exciting evening of boxing.

The evening event was the first of the three chapters of the MTC Northern Boxing championship.

The winners of part one champion will fight in the part 2 championship to be hosted in July 2021.

The MTC Kilimanjaro part 1 championship proudly sponsored by MTC saw the following boxer facing each other for a sport in the next round part 2 to bd hold in July 2021.

The winners in part 2 MTC Kilimanjaro championship will then contest in Part 3 thaf will see the whole 14 regions competing among eacher other in October inorder to select the final champions that will represent Namibia in the common wealth games, Olympics games or anywhere else in the world.

(48kg)

1. Tobias from Opuwo Vs Exan Udafaneni(KBC)

The Winner :Exam 1-2

2.Profilio from (TB) Vs Likas(CJBA)

The Winner :Profilio 2-1

(51kg)

3.Trofimus Johannes from KBC Vs Matheus Fredind from Opuwo

Winner:Trofimus by TKO

4.Shilongo Indongo from KBC vs Asino Shilongo OT

Winner:Indongo

5.Mikel Antonius KBC vs Uusiku Fillimon CJBA

Winner:red won, blue retired

(54kg)

6.Tobias Amas KBC vs Pius William CJBA

Winner:Pius 1-2

7.Aipanda Joseph OT vs Jackson Prince KBC

Winner :Taapopi

8. Amundjebo Taapopi (TB) vs Akawa Paulus (CJBA)

Winner:Taapopi opponent retired

Light Weight (57kg)

9.Nickoraus Nghihalulwa from TB vs David Johannes TB

Winner:Johannes opponents retired

10.Stefanus Fabianus KBC from vs Elias from Opowo

The Winner:Stephanus

11.Hasheekele Eliakim from KBC vs Thomas Thomas

Winner:Elias

60kg

12.Kemunini Abrosius KBC vs Sheetekela Risto KBC

Winner:Abrosius

13.Stephanus Paulus KBC vs Frela Johannes KBC

Winner:Frela

69kg

14. Paulus Ndemupanda from Opowo vs Shipahu Deocar TB

The winner:Deocar

15.Amon liyambo KBC vs Shekels Lineekela OM

Winner:

75kg-81kg

16.Jerobiam Thomas KBC vs petrus Shiixuleni KBC

Namibia daily news spoke to Bernhard Joseph for his opinion on the part 1 of the championship. He said “part 1 Northern Boxing championship was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as few boxers had the chance to train.

