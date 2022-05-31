Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia to host Hong Kong in ODI cricket series
Namibia to host Hong Kong in ODI cricket series
Sports

Namibia to host Hong Kong in ODI cricket series

May 31, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 31 — Cricket Namibia will host another Castle Lite series against Hong Kong, China starting on June 5 in Windhoek, a statement on Tuesday said.
Namibia national head coach Pierre de Bruyn said the series comes at a good time when the team can focus on preparations for the One Day International cricket series in Scotland.
“The three matches will allow for valuable game time and give opportunities for fringe players to compete with the guidance of experienced players,” he said.


Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said hosting competitive, international cricket on home soil has been their mandate as a sports organisation, and they are eager to showcase the growth of Namibian cricket in every game Namibia competes in.
“It is part of our strategic vision to attract high-quality opposition to Namibia. This will be one of eight international tournaments hosted this year on home soil,” he added.
Cricket Namibia also announced a 15-man squad to face Hong Kong from June 5 to 12.
Namibia is currently ranked 17th in the world in ODI cricket with only 11 games under its belt.  (Xinhua)

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 71
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NASP team achieves bronze medal in Canada

July 11, 2018

Craven wins Tour du Sénégal

April 30, 2018

African Stars crowned 2017/18 NPL champions

April 15, 2018

MTC Premiership Season individual awards nominees

May 29, 2018

Lions to represent Namibia in Brazil

July 3, 2018

Hamunyela knocked out of Commonwealth Games

April 7, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for...

February 2, 2021

Ghana holds South Africa to qualify for AFCON 2021.

March 26, 2021

Adesanya, UFC’s next breakout star, yearning for Africa...

February 7, 2019

Namibia to joint-host ICC World Cup 2027

November 17, 2021