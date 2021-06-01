Namibian football association engages government over ban on contact sports

WINDHOEK, June 1 — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Monday said they are engaging relevant stakeholders to find a way to continue with football action amid the COVID-19 regulations that prohibit contact sports for the month of June which were issued by the government last week.

Namibian Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula reduced public gatherings from 100 to 50 people and banned contact sports in a bid to curb increasing COVID-19 case load as well as lower the number of people being hospitalized.

NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos said in a statement that the association had decided to consult government and other partners to find a way to allow football activities to continue.

“We have the transitional season underway and very advanced and we also have the MTC NFA Cup that has progressed and it will be a blow for the projects and the players if we have to stop now,” said Cosmos.

“Therefore, we are engaging government to see what possible solution can we have, mindful of the seriousness of COVID-19,” Cosmos added. (Xinhua)