Serena Williams set to face unseeded Harmony Tan in Wimbledon opening round

LONDON, June 25 — U.S. veteran Serena Williams has been drawn to face 113th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in the first round of Wimbledon on Friday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams has dropped to 1,204th in the world rankings, and Wimbledon is widely considered her best chance of claiming a 24th Grand Slam singles crown to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

If Williams gets past Tan, next up could be a match against Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo who is seeded 32nd.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland, who has just won at the French Open, was pitted against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Australian star Ash Barty retired in March and so is not defending her title at Wimbledon.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia begins his quest for a seventh title at Wimbledon against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, ranked 75th in the world.

Second seed Rafael Nadal of Spain, who is set to make his first appearance at Wimbledon since 2019 after winning the Australian Open and French Open this year, faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

The Wimbledon tennis event will start on June 27 through to July 10. (Xinhua)