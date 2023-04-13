Namibian Justice Minister Meets with U.S. Ambassador to Discuss Cooperation

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 13 — Namibia and the United States of America are taking steps towards cooperation and sharing expertise in the areas of access to justice and human rights. In a recent courtesy visit, the Minister of Justice in Namibia, Hon. Yvonne Dausab, met with American Ambassador Randy Berry to discuss these important issues.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, including the possible establishment of a law graduate exchange program between the two countries. This would provide law students with the opportunity to gain valuable experience and knowledge in an international setting, enhancing their skill set and increasing their opportunities for future employment.

The two officials also discussed the establishment of small claims courts in Namibia. This would provide a simpler and more accessible avenue for resolving minor disputes, allowing individuals to seek justice without the need for expensive and time-consuming legal proceedings.

Another important topic covered at the meeting was knowledge sharing and training in a criminal investigations. This would allow for increased collaboration between the two countries, providing an opportunity to share best practices and learn from each other’s experiences.

Finally, the meeting also focused on the further development of the prosecutorial function in Namibia. The officials discussed ways in which the country could strengthen its legal system and ensure that those responsible for committing crimes are held accountable for their actions.

Overall, the courtesy visit between Hon. Yvonne Dausab and Ambassador Randy Berry highlights the importance of international cooperation in the areas of access to justice and human rights. By working together and sharing expertise, countries can improve their legal systems and ensure that justice is accessible to all. – Namibia Daily News