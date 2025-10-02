South Africa calls on Israel to immediately free Gaza-bound flotilla activists

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 2 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday urged Israel to immediately release South African nationals and other activists detained after the interception of humanitarian aid vessels bound for the Gaza Strip.

“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offense by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The flotilla — comprising around 50 vessels carrying more than 500 volunteers from over 40 countries — aims to challenge Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip and deliver food and medical supplies to Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Since setting sail from ports across several countries in August, the fleet has faced repeated attacks, including drone strikes and intimidation tactics.

On Wednesday night, Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla, diverting about 40 boats and their passengers to its southern port of Ashdod.

According to reports, Israel plans to expel the activists, including at least six South Africans, among them Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela.

“On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid,” said Ramaphosa.

“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla,” he said, adding that the interception also “violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.”

Ramaphosa further called on Israel to “ensure that the life-saving cargo transported by this flotilla reaches the people of Gaza, as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel.” (Xinhua)

