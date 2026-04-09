Namibia, UNICEF sign deal to strengthen child rights in policymaking

WINDHOEK, April 9– Namibia’s National Council on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to strengthen child participation in governance and promote child rights in lawmaking and budgeting.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Muha said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to placing children at the center of national development and decision-making.

He said the partnership would help ensure that children’s voices are heard and reflected in parliamentary processes, in line with the council’s mandate to review legislation and represent regional interests.

Under the agreement, the two sides will expand platforms for child participation, including strengthening the Junior National Council and promoting the establishment of Junior Regional Councils.

The MoU also aims to build the capacity of lawmakers and parliamentary staff to better integrate child rights and child-sensitive budgeting into their work, while encouraging the use of data and evidence in policymaking, Muha said.

Namibia has made progress in advancing children’s rights, with protections enshrined in the Constitution and policies aligned with international conventions. However, challenges such as child poverty, unequal access to services, and exposure to violence remain, particularly in rural and vulnerable communities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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