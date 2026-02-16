6 killed in road crash in Pakistan’s Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 16 — At least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a trailer on the National Highway in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Monday, rescue officials said.

The accident occurred in Naushahro Feroze district when a speeding car traveling to the provincial capital Karachi collided with a trailer, a Rescue 1122 official told Xinhua.

“The impact was severe and the car was completely destroyed.

All six passengers died on the spot,” the official said. Rescue teams transported the bodies to a nearby hospital, where all victims were confirmed dead.

Police said they are investigating the exact cause of the accident. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

