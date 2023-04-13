Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Nigeria says Tinubu to be sworn in despite court cases
Nigeria says Tinubu to be sworn in despite court cases
POLITICS

Nigeria says Tinubu to be sworn in despite court cases

April 13, 2023

ABUJA, April 13  —  Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed says president-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn in on 29 May despite court cases challenging his victory.

Groups dissatisfied by the outcome of the 25 February presidential election are agitating for an interim government as outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari officially leaves office in May.

Mr Mohammed said there was “no basis” for the constitution of an interim government. He said the opposition political parties have the right to challenge the presidential election in court

Four presidential candidates filed legal challenges on 21 March against Mr Tinubu’s victory, alleging widespread rigging and manipulation of tallies.

It takes about eight months for the judiciary to determine a presidential election petition. The petition must be heard within 180 days from the day it is filed. A petitioner can appeal the tribunal’s judgement at the Court of Appeal within 21 days from the decision date.

If petitioners are dissatisfied with the appellate court’s decision, which is delivered within 60 days, they have 21 days to appeal it at the Supreme Court, whose decision is final.  – BBC News

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ethiopian line up outside the Russian Embassy in...

April 21, 2022

China-Russia partnership never targets any third party: senior...

February 23, 2023

Ukrainian president visits site of mass murder of...

April 5, 2022

Political culture and its impacts on the outcome...

April 14, 2022

Ukrainian president thanks EU for support amid conflict...

April 21, 2022

U.S., NATO hold key to solving Ukraine crisis:...

March 18, 2022

DR Congo accuses Rwandan army of invading, occupying...

June 14, 2022

DRC soldier shot dead after indiscriminate firing at...

June 17, 2022

Russian forces start battle for Donbas: Ukrainian president

April 19, 2022

U.S. should stop provocating China, says U.S. expert

May 12, 2022