Namibia May Not Be Part of India’s Cheetah Reintroduction Project in the Future

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27 — India’s cheetah reintroduction project, initiated in September 2022 with the arrival of 20 cheetahs from South Africa and Namibia, has encountered several hurdles. To date, 14 cheetahs and a female cub have survived in India’s Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. Unfortunately, two cheetahs succumbed to septicaemia in July 2023, attributed to the wet conditions during the rainy season and high humidity.

The project has faced criticism and backlash due to these cheetah deaths, along with concerns about the project’s management. SP Yadav, additional director general of forests at the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the project’s lead, remains optimistic, asserting that the project is still on course. He disclosed plans to carefully select and introduce 12 to 14 more cheetahs from South Africa.

Yadav also mentioned that, at this stage, the project is considering translocation only from South Africa and not Namibia. This decision may be linked to the criticism from some Namibian experts, notably Adrian Tordiffe, a veterinarian and steering committee member. Tordiffe had voiced concerns about cheetah management to the Supreme Court of India but claimed he was excluded from subsequent panel meetings.

Tordiffe also speculated that Namibia might not have additional cheetahs to send, raising questions about the Cheetah Conservation Fund’s willingness to participate. In contrast, South Africa still possesses a sufficient cheetah population for potential translocation.

The next group of cheetahs is expected to find a new home at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, set to be ready by year-end.

Despite these challenges, the project team remains hopeful about the prospects for cheetahs in India. Yadav outlined plans to prioritize the introduction of fertile female cheetahs for breeding, aiming for successful litters. They believe that cheetah cubs born in India will adapt better to local weather conditions and provide insights into cheetah behaviour within Indian geography.

The cheetah reintroduction project is a bold and ambitious endeavour, and the team acknowledges the importance of learning from past challenges. By carefully selecting cheetahs for translocation, emphasizing breeding efforts, and ensuring top-notch care, the project team seeks to increase the likelihood of success.