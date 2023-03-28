Namibian cheetah Shasha dies at MP’s Kuno National Park

By Benjamin Wickham

Bhopal, March 28 — The untimely demise of Shasha, a female cheetah who was brought to India in the first batch of eight Namibian big cats and relocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, has left wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists in shock. The big cat was reported dead on Monday, with the officials citing renal infection as the cause of death.

The news of Shasha’s death has come as a major setback for India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction project. The project, which aims to bring back the big cats to the Indian subcontinent after a gap of several decades, had garnered worldwide attention for its innovative approach to conservation. However, the loss of one of its star attractions has raised concerns about the feasibility of the project and its long-term sustainability.

Shasha was among the three cheetahs who were not released into the wild until earlier this March. She was in a quarantine Boma and was about to shift into a soft predator-free enclosure. The officials had earlier stated that her condition was improving, and a team of wildlife doctors and experts was treating her. However, her sudden demise has left everyone shocked and saddened.

The project to reintroduce cheetahs in India had already faced numerous challenges, including legal hurdles, habitat loss, and human-wildlife conflict. The sudden death of Shasha has added to these challenges and raised questions about the project’s future. The loss of a valuable breeding female could also impact the long-term viability of the reintroduced population, which was already facing genetic challenges due to the small number of individuals.

The reintroduction of cheetahs in India is a complex and challenging task that requires the cooperation of various stakeholders, including government agencies, conservation organizations, and local communities. The project also involves translocating cheetahs from different parts of the world, which comes with its own set of challenges, including disease transmission, genetic compatibility, and adaptation to new habitats.

Despite the challenges, the project has made some progress in recent years, with the successful translocation of 12 cheetahs (8 from Namibia and 4 from South Africa) in two phases. The project was also supported by a team of experts from various fields, including genetics, ecology, and veterinary medicine, who worked together to ensure the cheetahs’ survival and success in their new habitat.

The loss of Shasha is undoubtedly a significant setback for the project, but it should not deter the project’s proponents from continuing their efforts to bring back the big cats to India. The project’s success ultimately depends on the cooperation and support of various stakeholders and the commitment to address the challenges that arise along the way.

In conclusion, the death of Shasha is a tragic reminder of the challenges and risks involved in conservation efforts. It highlights the need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to wildlife conservation that addresses the various challenges and involves the participation of all stakeholders. The reintroduction of cheetahs in India is a bold and innovative project that has the potential to transform the conservation landscape, and it should be continued with renewed commitment and vigour. – Namibia Daily News