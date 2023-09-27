Memorandum of Agreement between the Namibian Police Force and Namibian Ports Authority (NAMPORT)

By Lylie Happiness

Walvis Bay, Namibia, Sept. 27 — The Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) and the Namibian Ports Authority (NAMPORT) have officially entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) aimed at expanding the INTERPOL Global Secure Communication System (I-24/7) to NAMPORT. This technical capability will empower NAMPORT with the ability to search and cross-check criminal data within seconds, providing direct access to INTERPOL databases.

This initiative stands as a commendable step towards enhancing cooperation with essential stakeholders in the ongoing fight against transnational organized crime.

Mr. Andreas Kanime, CEO of NAMPORT, underscored the significance of this agreement in relation to NAMPORT’s responsibilities and the challenges it faces during its operations. He warmly welcomed this cooperative effort and expressed a commitment to collaborating with the Namibian police to combat transnational organized crime effectively.

Addressing the gathering at the same event, Lt. General Joseph Shikongo clarified that the MOA does not entail NAMPOL delegating its powers or mandate to NAMPORT. NAMPOL will retain responsibility for all cases arising from and through the implementation of this MOA. However, NAMPORT will continue its collaboration by providing witness statements and all relevant documents that could aid in case registration.

He assured all parties involved that the information exchanged under this MOA would be treated as confidential and privileged. Such information will only be shared with third parties when mandated by law or when it serves the objectives of this MOA.

As a member of INTERPOL, Namibia is expected to fully harness the benefits derived from the efficient and effective utilization of INTERPOL’s policing and technical capabilities. Ensuring a peaceful future requires us to ensure that INTERPOL not only excels in high-profile cases but consistently meets high standards in every single case.

According to Shikongo, this objective can only be achieved by enhancing the operational response capability of INTERPOL and extending the reach of I-24/7 systems to our country’s entry and exit points, borders, and other law enforcement agencies.

Shikongo urged both parties to this MOA to explore additional areas of potential cooperation in their shared mission to combat crime effectively and to ensure strict adherence to the terms and conditions outlined in this agreement.

– Namibia Daily News