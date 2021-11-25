Namibian conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa

WINDHOEK, Nov. 25– Namibian conservationist Simson Uri-Khob has won the Prince William award for conservation in Africa.

Simson Uri-Khob, who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Save the Rhino Trust was presented with the award at a ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Congratulating Simson Uri-Khob, Minister Environment, Tourism and Forestry Pohamba Shifeta said the award is a recognition of Simson Uri-Khob’s contribution which is characterized by dedication and passion to the conservation of black rhinos.

Save the Rhino Trust has been in collaboration with Namibia in looking after black rhinos in the Kunene region since 1980.

Xinhua