Trending Now
Home NationalWildlife Namibian conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa
Namibian conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa
Wildlife

Namibian conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa

November 25, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 25– Namibian conservationist Simson Uri-Khob has won the Prince William award for conservation in Africa.
Simson Uri-Khob, who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Save the Rhino Trust was presented with the award at a ceremony in the United Kingdom.
Congratulating Simson Uri-Khob, Minister Environment, Tourism and Forestry Pohamba Shifeta said the award is a recognition of Simson Uri-Khob’s contribution which is characterized by dedication and passion to the conservation of black rhinos.
Save the Rhino Trust has been in collaboration with Namibia in looking after black rhinos in the Kunene region since 1980.
Xinhua

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Botswana president defends policy to resume elephant hunting

May 26, 2019

Namibia launches new wildlife conservation management project

October 12, 2021

Hyenas attack five villagers, kill five goats in...

April 29, 2019

Kenyan police seize 8 kg of ivory in...

May 16, 2019

Botswana’s president blasts western critics over elephant cull

February 28, 2019

Namibia to develop national elephant management plan

July 13, 2019

Namibia devises plan to save wild horses teetering...

February 21, 2019

African Elephant Coalition urges Japan to close ivory...

June 17, 2019

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced all employees Basic Salary...

July 9, 2021

Namibia begins relocation of starved lions.

April 27, 2021