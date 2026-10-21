Namibia to strengthen wildfire defenses: minister

WINDHOEK, Oct. 21 — Namibia plans to establish strategic firebreaks and preposition firefighting equipment as part of efforts to bolster its defenses against wildfires, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) said Wednesday.

The announcement followed a Tuesday meeting between Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare and Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel.

Daniel outlined measures to strengthen wildfire preparedness and response, including establishing cut-lines and strategically positioning water tanker trucks to facilitate a rapid response to fire outbreaks.

Daniel informed Ngurare that the ministry launched the National Strategy on Wildlife and Environmental Protection in September 2026 to strengthen Namibia‘s efforts to protect its wildlife and the environment.

Ngurare, meanwhile, directed the ministry to significantly reinforce its wildfire prevention and mitigation frameworks, following severe damage to national parks in recent months.

He further urged the ministry to intensify public awareness campaigns on environmental protection and wildlife conservation. The directives follow a devastating late 2025 wildfire that ravaged approximately 853,946 hectares of Namibia‘s flagship Etosha National Park, representing roughly 38 percent of the park’s total landmass.

More recently, in September 2026, Namibian authorities and community members successfully battled wildfire flare-ups in Etosha, containing the blazes before major damage occurred.

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