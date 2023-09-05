Nedbank for Good Series 2023: Golfers Shine in Three Thrilling Rounds

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, Sept. 5 — The 2023 Nedbank for Good Series showcased the talent and sportsmanship of 180 golf players across three exciting rounds held in various locations, specifically in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Henties Bay. This tournament not only celebrated the love of golf but also served a noble purpose in aiding disadvantaged schoolchildren through a partnership with the Rössing Foundation, which directly supports learners and teachers in rural schools.

The first leg of this prestigious series unfolded at the Walvis Bay Golf Club on August 19, 2023. Out of the 51 skilled participants, Weitz van Niekerk emerged as the triumphant golfer with a remarkable 40 points. Desmond Benson secured the second spot with 38-course index points, while Deville Dreyer clinched the third place, also with 38 points thanks to a count-out tiebreaker. The women’s category was equally competitive, with Estelle Bothma claiming victory with 35 points and Wilma de Wet earning a well-deserved second place with 27 points.

Round 2 of the tournaments, hosted at the Rössmund Golf Course in Swakopmund on August 26, 2023, saw 97 golf enthusiasts battling it out in a closely contested showdown. The top 5 finishers were separated by just a single point, emphasizing the high level of competition. Kevin Wentzel emerged victorious with a stellar performance, scoring 42 points. Alex Strafford secured second place with 41 points, while Hans Noabeb rounded up the top three with 40 points. In the women’s category, Tiekie de Wet claimed the top spot with 41 points, while Deidre Stafford and Marina Ludwig earned second and third places, respectively.

The final round, round 3, unfolded at the Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate on September 2, 2023, with 32 participants. In the men’s category, Francois Binneman clinched first place with 41 points, followed closely by Desmond D’Emiljo with 39 points and George Muraski with 35 points securing third place. The women’s category saw Wilna Bredenhann claiming victory with 37 points.

Event organizer Dan Zwiebel expressed heartfelt appreciation for the commitment and dedication displayed by all the participants. He highlighted the noble cause that the Nedbank for Good Series serves, uplifting disadvantaged schoolchildren through the Rössing Foundation. Zwiebel acknowledged the vital contributions of the title sponsor, Nedbank Namibia, along with several co-sponsors, and the official media partner, Future Media, in making this event a success.

Selma Kaulinge, Communication and Public Relations Manager at Nedbank Namibia emphasized the significance of the Nedbank for Good Series within the golf community. She noted that the increasing number of participants reflects the initiative’s impact, aligning with Nedbank’s mission of being “money experts who do good” by supporting communities in need.

The golfing action is far from over, as the next round of the Nedbank for Good Series is scheduled to take place at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club on Saturday, September 23. The series will conclude with the final round at Omeya Golf Club on Friday, October 6, promising more thrilling competition and continued support for a worthy cause.