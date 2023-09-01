Rundu Abattoir Restored at a Cost of N$40 Million

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Rundu, Sept. 1 – The recent completion of the restoration of the Rundu Abattoir has brought significant relief to livestock farmers in the Northern Communal Areas (NCAs) of Namibia. The restoration, amounting to a cost of N$40 million, was financed by the government and has provided farmers with the means to formally market their cattle and access both domestic and potential export markets.

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Carl Schleittwein, emphasized the importance of this infrastructure project. Despite facing challenges such as disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, delays, the need to upgrade the effluent system to meet export abattoir standards, and dealing with outbreaks of Red Locust and Foot and mouth disease, the project was successfully completed.

Minister Schleittwein expressed gratitude towards the communities in the NCAs and surrounding regions for their support during these trying times. The refurbished Rundu Abattoir now boasts a daily slaughter capacity of 80-120 cattle, catering to both large and small livestock. This modernized facility not only benefits farmers in Kavango East and Kavango West regions but also provides a market for livestock producers in neighbouring areas.

Minister Schleittwein highlighted that Rundu Abattoir is part of a larger initiative. The government has invested in similar state-of-the-art abattoirs across the NCAs, aiming to address logistical challenges and minimize the distance needed to transport slaughter-ready cattle. Other abattoirs in Katima Mulilo, Oshakati, Outapi, and Opuwo are being revived or upgraded to strengthen the livestock production base.

The Beef Value Chain Development for NCAs program, aligned with the government’s Growth at Home Strategy, aims to create diverse marketing opportunities for meat from the NCAs in domestic and export markets. The implementation of this program has been made possible through support from the European Union’s EDF 11 grant provisions and increased budget allocations from the government. This signifies the government’s commitment to supporting farmers and enhancing the livestock production sector through subsidies and support programs.

– Namibia Daily News