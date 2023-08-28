Official Launch of Damara Horokhoes Oshana/Kharb #Nisa Taradi Horokhoes” in Oshana Region

Lylie Happiness

Ongwediva, August 28, 2023— A momentous event marked the official launch of the Damara Horokhoes Oshana and Kharib #Nisa Taradi Horokhoes on Friday in the vibrant Oshana Region. The ceremonious occasion was graced by the presence of the Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Natalia Goagoses.

In a spirited effort to reconnect with their cultural heritage, Damara women residing in the Oshana Region have embarked on a journey to reinvigorate, contemporize, and add flair to the traditional Damara attire known as ‘horokhoes’.

Deputy Minister Natalia Goagoses, addressing the gathering, underscored the importance of cultural unity. She referenced Article 19 of the Namibian constitution, which emphasizes the equality of all cultures while admonishing against any notion of cultural superiority. “We must revive our culture and our tradition, and after revival, we must restore our culture and preserve our heritage,” she passionately remarked. / Goagoses urged against allowing the culture to regress and emphasized the need for proactive preservation, stating, “Let’s not allow our culture to end up in the ICU; let’s work together to ensure its perpetuity. We should engage in promoting economic growth, invest in education, and guide our children towards the righteous path, thus safeguarding our cultural legacy.”

Expressing gratitude for his involvement, Dr. Justus L. Garob of the Nukhoe IIAes commended the Oshana Horokhoes Women for their initiative. “I’m honored to stand here and extend my thanks to the leadership of this region. The Oshana Horokhoes Women have orchestrated a remarkable and historically significant union,” he said, acknowledging the importance of the event in preserving Damara culture.

Throughout this year, the Horokhoes Movement has been dedicated to uniting Damara women residing in various towns across Namibia to “launch” the horokhoes and make them appealing to the younger generation. The central objective of this endeavor is to conserve their heritage for the well-being of their children and generations to come.