Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Walvis Bay municipality plans land allocation for backyard tenants
Walvis Bay municipality plans land allocation for backyard tenants
Community

Walvis Bay municipality plans land allocation for backyard tenants

March 20, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WALVIS BAY, March 20  —  Walvis Bay Mayor Trevino Forbes and members of the municipal council held a meeting with backyard tenants to discuss the town’s land allocation plans. During the meeting, the tenants were informed that the municipality will be conducting a two-week registration process for backyard tenants starting in April. The registration process will take place in the Kuisebmond and Narraville areas and will help the officials determine the number of backyard tenants who require land.

According to Forbes, the registration process will be divided into different sectors, and officials will visit homes to write down house numbers and determine the number of people renting shacks in each house. Forbes also assured the tenants that the land allocation process will be fair and that the council will not give land to groups from the same location or all members who are relatives. He emphasized that the council and central government have a responsibility to provide basic needs and called on everyone to work together.

The first 50 residents will soon be relocated to farm 37 outside Walvis Bay. Some residents have questioned why only this number of people was selected. Forbes explained that this group was already issued occupation certificates by the central government in 2020, at the same time as 50 residents of the Otweya informal settlement. The council will use this group as a model to determine how to proceed with the relocation of the next groups.

Forbes emphasized that any relocation project needs to be approached with caution. While there are only basic services at farm 37, more will be added gradually. Moving a big group now would cause problems, but people will be relocated continuously, and there is enough land available.

Tenants who attended the meeting expressed satisfaction with the information received. They appreciated being informed about the plans and said it would help avoid demonstrations. They also emphasized that many people have been living in backyards for years and are eagerly waiting to benefit from the land allocation plan.

Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MTC Hands Over 271 Low-Cost Houses Countrywide

January 25, 2022

Chinese embassy boosts community gardening project in Namibia

September 19, 2021

Water crisis hits Uukwandongo village

August 11, 2022

MTC LEADS THE WAY IN RURAL ELECTRIFICATION.

October 21, 2020

Otjiwarongo resident with a giving heart

April 24, 2022

Sex trade booms in Katima Mulilo

July 12, 2022

THE OKAPI GANG CONTINUES TO TERRORISE AND SCARE...

February 6, 2023

Bethanie resident hassles to feed family due job...

July 15, 2022

Minister explains Govt communication strategy

November 16, 2022

House of Hope supports cerebral palsy patients

November 8, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by