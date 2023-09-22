Namibia Big Five: Showcasing the Best of Namibian Music to the World

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 22 — MultiChoice Namibia and Power TV Zambia have joined forces to introduce a captivating television program aimed at showcasing Namibian talent to a broader audience.

Titled “Namibia Big Five,” this exciting show will highlight the five most popular songs emerging from Namibia on a weekly basis. Furthermore, the program will provide a platform for up-and-coming artists, predicting two future hits from these rising talents.

During the launch event, Roger Gertze, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We believe that Namibians have world-class content that the rest of Africa will finally get to see, and Power TV, as one of Zambia’s top choices for local music and content, is the perfect partner to once again take Namibia to the world. Namibia boasts an incredible music industry, and through this initiative in collaboration with our local partner, Energy 100 FM, we can identify talent and create avenues for them to showcase their craft.”

To determine the most popular songs, Namibian viewers are encouraged to cast their votes on social media. They can follow Power TV Zambia on Facebook and Instagram for updates on “Namibia Big Five.”

Kenny Tonga, CEO of Power TV, emphasized the network’s commitment to nurturing the music industry in the region, saying, “Through this initiative, Power TV Zambia is demonstrating its commitment to helping shape the music industry in the region by giving all Southern African musicians a platform to shine. Power TV is committed to working with the Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (NASCAM) and other stakeholders to strengthen ties with the Namibian music industry.”

Elsabe Tibinyane from Energy 100 FM, one of the first radio stations in Namibia to be part of DStv’s audio channels on Channel 868 and on GOtv 302, also shared her thoughts. She affirmed the station’s ongoing commitment to supporting local artists and promoting their work through “Namibia Big Five.” Tibinyane emphasized, “This show creates another platform for local music to be heard and appreciated in other parts of the world.”

“Namibia Big Five” will be available for viewers on Power TV Zambia via DSTV channel 278 and on the DStv Stream starting on Thursday, 21 September at 8 pm. The show will have three additional airings during the week to maximize exposure for the featured artists.

For Namibian artists looking to participate, they can submit their music videos to music@taffyrawmedia.com. Viewers can engage in voting for the week’s most popular songs on the show by visiting the Power TV Zambia Facebook and Instagram pages.

This collaborative effort promises to shine a spotlight on Namibia’s rich musical talent, providing a platform for artists to share their work with a broader audience and contribute to the vibrant Southern African music scene.