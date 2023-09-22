NAFINU and Bank Windhoek Seal Deal for Employee Prosperity

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 22 — Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, reaffirms the bank’s commitment to employee welfare and financial security. The successful conclusion of the bank’s annual salary negotiations was announced on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The negotiations resulted in a generous eight percent salary increment for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, including rental and transport allowances.

Hans emphasized the pivotal role that bank staff members play as the face, voice, and heart of the institution. She acknowledged that the outstanding 8.5 percent salary increment, which exceeds prevailing market standards by 1 to 1.5 percent, is a direct outcome of the bank’s remarkable achievements in the 2023 financial year. This substantial increase reflects the bank’s belief in rewarding collective excellence.

Recognizing the challenges posed by the current economic climate and the burdens it places on the workforce, Hans expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting its employees. The bank’s salary negotiations, conducted in collaboration with the Namibian Financial Institutions Union (NAFINU), concluded on September 19, 2023. NAFINU, representing workers in the financial sector, played a crucial role in these negotiations.

Hans extended her sincere appreciation to the dedicated negotiation teams for their professionalism and skilful management of the negotiations. Bank Windhoek looks forward to a future marked by collaboration, growth, and mutual success.