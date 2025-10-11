Trending Now
Canton Fair sees intensive arrival of import exhibits
Canton Fair sees intensive arrival of import exhibits

October 11, 2025
GUANGZHOU, Oct. 11 — A total of 72 batches of import exhibits for the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, with an estimated value of 3.96 million yuan (about 557,370 U.S. dollars), have entered China between Sept. 16 and Oct. 11, according to Guangzhou Customs on Saturday.
The customs said a further influx of exhibits is expected in the coming days as the fair approaches.
The 138th Canton Fair is scheduled to begin Oct. 15 in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, featuring an import exhibition area of 30,000 square meters.
The arriving exhibits originate from 222 exhibitors across 13 countries and regions, including Egypt, Türkiye, Thailand and Japan, and cover categories such as kitchen appliances, hardware tools and machinery equipment.
To streamline the process, Guangzhou Customs has released tailored facilitation measures, including waiver of guarantee requirements, on-site supervision, and “green channels” for priority clearance, ensuring efficient customs services from entry to post-exhibition procedures. (Xinhua)
