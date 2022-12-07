Bank Windhoek closes 40th Celebration with a theatre production

As a supporter of the Arts industry, Bank Windhoek commissioned a theatre production titled, 40 Years of Bank Windhoek, to showcase the Bank’s 40 years journey. Bank Windhoek started its operations in Windhoek when it took over a few Volkskas branches in 1982 and has grown to become the second-biggest bank in the country and the largest lender in terms of advances and loans.

“When we thought of doing a production, we wanted to contextualise each decade and show how Bank Windhoek grew and how we related to money as technology advanced. The eighties were a time of global political change and technological advancement, and amidst all of that was the optimism of local entrepreneurs to establish a Namibian commercial bank that would serve Namibia and her people, despite the uncertainties at the time,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Strategic Communication, Hayley Allen. She adds, “What better way to start the next Bank Windhoek decade than with the celebration of Namibian Independence. It also coincides with the year that Bank Windhoek found traction in the market when they merged with Boland Bank and Trust Bank.”

The production goes on to document how the Bank capitalised on the advancement of technology and became the first local bank to develop and implement its banking system. It also captures how Bank Windhoek became the first to bring cell phone banking and internet banking to the market, and how, over the last 10 years, solidified its position as a leader in digital banking channels and green and sustainable financing. “We positioned the production as a trip down memory lane, and it was good to see how people related to the journey,” said Allen.

Bank Windhoek is known for its support of the Arts, and the production reinforced its commitment to storytelling. The production was brought to life by 10 local actors, directed by award-winning director Mikiros Garoes with technical support from local staging, lighting, and sound specialists dBAudio. “We have been celebrating with staff and customers for the entire year, and we are proud to have concluded such a milestone with our own home-grown production,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

The Bank Windhoek production that was recently recorded includes the Bank’s documentary that will be made available on Bank Windhoek’s YouTube channel from Monday, 12 December 2022. The documentary was produced by the Bank’s Marketing and Corporate communication Services Department.