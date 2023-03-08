Submit Your Entries Now: Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, MARCH 8 — MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic have announced that they are now accepting entries for the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The annual awards show is designed to honour African talent in the film and television industry. The event is set to take place later this year, and submissions will be accepted until March 10th, 2023.

All African filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films, television series or made-for-television movies publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023. Any film or series, regardless of whether it was aired in cinemas or not, is eligible as long as it falls within the specified timeline. The entry portal is now open and can be accessed on the Africa Magic website.

Speaking on the upcoming awards, Roger Gertze, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, stated that Namibia is excited to participate and to showcase more local talent at the AMVCAs. He encouraged the film industry in Namibia to submit their best productions and expose their talent to the African film and TV industry.

This year’s edition will feature the return of the social media category, ‘Best Online Social Content Creator,’ which recognizes the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa. The awards also include categories such as the trailblazer and lifetime awards, which often lead to emotional wins.

To enter the awards, all filmmakers must prepare a five-minute-long showreel, which must be less than 300MB in size. The video should then be submitted on the Africa Magic website, where a unique reference number will be allocated to each completed submission.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, and Amstel Malta is the headline sponsor. For more information on the awards, please visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official Africa Magic handles on Facebook and Instagram. – Namibia Daily News