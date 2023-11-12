Namibian Stars and International Talents Set to Ignite the Stage at MTC OAS1SONE Festival

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 12 – Langstrand, Namibia – Today marks a significant announcement for the highly-anticipated MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast music festival, scheduled to unfold on the golden sands of Langstrand Namibia from December 15 to 17, 2023. With an already stellar lineup of Namibia’s music royalty, the festival is excited to reveal its Phase 2 artists and unique experiences, promising an unparalleled celebration of music and nature.

PHASE TWO LINEUP UNVEILED!

In addition to our Phase One Namibian star, Phase Two welcomes Lioness (Namibia), Robot Boi (South Africa), Yeezir (Namibia), 031Choppa (South Africa), Alyn Sano (Rwanda), DJ Vuyo (Namibia), Cleo Ice Queen (Zambia), DJ Spuzza (Namibia), Kyotic (South Africa), Feli Nandi (Zimbabwe), Tate Buti (Namibia), Big Ben (Namibia), Ms Gideon (Namibia), RPK (Namibia). These artists are the heartbeat of the festival, ensuring the Skeleton Coast comes alive with their dynamic performances.

Our Phase One lineup includes chart-topping, multi-award-winning Namibian stars Sally Boss Madam, DJ Castro, Top Cheri, Waters, DJ Alba, Adora, Jericho, Chikune, KP Illest, Skrypt, Sunny Boy, One Blood, Ethnix, DJ KBoz, Tbozz & Staika, and Banger Drums.

EXCLUSIVE UNPLUGGED SUMMER BEACH BONFIRE SESSIONS WITH BIG BEN

Experience soulful acoustic performances under the stars as Big Ben hosts the immersive Summer Beach Bonfire Sessions. Each night promises raw, soul-stirring music by the beachside, with a surprise guest artist joining Big Ben for an unforgettable summer night experience.

OAS1SONE TIDAL SPLASH POOLS AND TIKI PIER

VIPs and Rockstar pass holders can indulge in our OAS1SONE Tidal Splash Pools and Tiki Pier Bar, providing an exotic oasis with grassed tidal pool deck areas. Sip on cold beverages, enjoy premium views of the stage and beach, and immerse yourself in the raw beauty of Namibia’s coast, desert, and beaches.

MEET THE GUARDIANS: THE OAS1SONE VULTURES

Stand tall beside the 8-meter OAS1SONE guardians, emblematic vultures representing the festival’s commitment to wildlife conservation. Participate in the mission to protect Namibia’s wildlife by helping name these majestic defenders.

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES AND LOCAL FOCUS

Local food artisans and vendors from Walvis Bay, Langstrand, Swakopmund, and surrounding areas are invited to showcase their goods. Applications are open until November 30, 2023, prioritizing the local economy. Apply online: mtctvplus.lnk.to/Vendors.

A CASHLESS AND ECO-CONSCIOUS FESTIVAL

MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast: Music for Wildlife is a fully cashless event, ensuring a seamless and secure experience. Our commitment to the environment includes initiatives for site cleanliness, leaving no trace, and promoting recycling.

DON’T MISS OUT AND GET YOUR TICKETS!

Add MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast: Music for Wildlife to your holiday plans. Secure your tickets at www.MTCTVPlus.com and stay tuned for more exciting announcements.

MTC OAS1SONE Skeleton Coast is more than a festival; it’s a movement. Join the rhythm of conservation, where every beat counts towards a harmonious future for Namibia’s amazing wildlife! Join the conversation: #MTCOAS1SONE #MusicForWildlife